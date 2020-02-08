Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Acquires New Shares in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter worth about $748,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 29.3% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 57.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti set a $118.00 price objective on J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.86.

NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.59. The stock had a trading volume of 265,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,794. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. J2 Global Inc has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

