Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Raises Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 5,053.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,608,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $164.50. The company had a trading volume of 244,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,864. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $179.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.77.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.30.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.