Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Sells 4,610 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management decreased its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in NIC were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIC in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,282,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in NIC in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,597,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in NIC in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NIC by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 290,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 139,363 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 190,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 114,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

EGOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,909. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. NIC Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

