Metro (TSE:MRU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.32

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.32 and traded as high as $55.32. Metro shares last traded at $55.12, with a volume of 297,893 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRU. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Metro from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Metro from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Metro from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Metro from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.86.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.35. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion and a PE ratio of 19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metro, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metro Company Profile (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

