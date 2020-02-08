MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ:MGEE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.37. The stock had a trading volume of 51,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.78. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $63.31 and a 12-month high of $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.33.
MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.24%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. FMR LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 18.6% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
