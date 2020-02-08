MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:MGEE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.37. The stock had a trading volume of 51,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.78. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $63.31 and a 12-month high of $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.33.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. FMR LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 18.6% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

