MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised MGM Growth Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut MGM Growth Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.40.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.94. 380,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,342. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $33.44.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $226.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 40.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 38,526 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 281.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

