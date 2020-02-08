Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) rose 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.34, approximately 368,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,120,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

MBOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Microbot Medical from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 5.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). As a group, analysts forecast that Microbot Medical Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Microbot Medical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.