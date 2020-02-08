Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,288 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $29,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,831,377,000 after acquiring an additional 717,819 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 587,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after acquiring an additional 179,278 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.37.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.88. 20,753,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,850,380. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $60.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

