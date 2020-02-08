Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,386 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $93,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $183.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $104.26 and a 12-month high of $185.63. The firm has a market cap of $1,396.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.