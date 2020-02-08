Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60, approximately 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.