Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Mind Gym (LON:MIND) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Mind Gym stock remained flat at $GBX 195 ($2.57) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 26,791 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $194.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 184.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 145.25. Mind Gym has a one year low of GBX 110 ($1.45) and a one year high of GBX 207 ($2.72).

Get Mind Gym alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Mind Gym’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Mind Gym PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides management development training and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.