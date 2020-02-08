Mindexcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,321.00 (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $134,289.00 and approximately $1,321.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar. One Mindexcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, LATOKEN, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.23 or 0.03480082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00221323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00033772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00130846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com

Mindexcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

