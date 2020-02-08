MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MMA Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMAC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.25. 21,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,569. The company has a current ratio of 38.76, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MMA Capital has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $35.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 92.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMAC. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in MMA Capital by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in MMA Capital by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MMA Capital by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in MMA Capital in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in MMA Capital in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

