Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT (LON:MIG) Shares Down 4.8%

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT PLC (LON:MIG)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.50 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.12), 3,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 2,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.85 ($1.18).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.95.

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Company Profile (LON:MIG)

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT plc, formerly Matrix Income & Growth 2 VCT plc, is a venture capital trust (VCT), investing primarily in established, unquoted companies. The objective of the Company is to provide investors with a regular income stream, arising both from the income generated by companies selected for the portfolio and from realizing any growth in capital.

