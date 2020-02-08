Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MOBL. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobileiron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mobileiron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mobileiron presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Shares of MOBL opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mobileiron has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 107.76% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mobileiron will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 415,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,991 shares of company stock worth $463,759 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 1,740.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mobileiron by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Mobileiron by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Mobileiron in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mobileiron in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

