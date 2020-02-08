Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE:MBT traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. 2,265,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 104.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBT. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the fourth quarter worth about $22,136,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 133.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,172,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,693,000 after buying an additional 1,813,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,847,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $296,502,000 after buying an additional 1,222,186 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,716,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,878,000 after buying an additional 1,197,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the second quarter worth about $10,921,000. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

