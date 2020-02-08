Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Model N currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.43.

Get Model N alerts:

NYSE MODN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. Model N has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Model N’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Model N will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, SVP Laura Selig sold 3,459 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $109,373.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,072.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 3,588 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $106,420.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,223 shares in the company, valued at $14,006,134.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,062 shares of company stock worth $927,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $789,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $3,909,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.