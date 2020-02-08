Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.8-39.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.85 million.Model N also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.25-0.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MODN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Model N stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 222,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,227. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48. Model N has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.26 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Model N will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 16,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $522,135.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,064,820.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $30,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,078.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,062 shares of company stock worth $927,086 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

