Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.54 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00008622 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, LBank and Binance. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $16.71 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.59 or 0.03420438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00220092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128985 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx, LBank, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.