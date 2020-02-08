Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) PT Raised to $41.00

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Buckingham Research from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s previous close.

MC has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of MC stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.12. 1,001,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,141. Moelis & Co has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.92.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Co in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Moelis & Co by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Moelis & Co in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Co by 1,129.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

