Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

MC traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,141. Moelis & Co has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Moelis & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Moelis & Co by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 456,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 31,599 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 570.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 206,852 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 45.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 59,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.