Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.03. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.50 and a 52-week high of $159.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.67.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

