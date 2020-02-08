Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) PT Raised to

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from to in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.79.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.87. 812,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,540. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,133,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,831. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 33,334 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $556,344.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,923.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,381. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

