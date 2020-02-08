Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Gap Up to $2.31

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.31. Moneygram International shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 2,723,356 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGI. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Moneygram International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Moneygram International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $153.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25.

In related news, insider Ripple Labs Inc. bought 626,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,569,060.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,237,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,573,844.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $70,214.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Moneygram International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 637,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moneygram International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 624,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Moneygram International by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 186,526 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Moneygram International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Moneygram International by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

About Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.