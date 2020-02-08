Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Montage Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Montage Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Montage Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Get Montage Resources alerts:

MR traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.54. 577,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,731. Montage Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. Montage Resources had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Montage Resources will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Montage Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Montage Resources by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Montage Resources by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Montage Resources by 1,550.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Montage Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.