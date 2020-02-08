Morgan Stanley Increases Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $44.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WERN. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.68. 542,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $40.03.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 150.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3,230.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1,223.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

