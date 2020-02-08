MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Trading 11.6% Higher

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares traded up 11.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.51, 272,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 430% from the average session volume of 51,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.27.
MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 99.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%.
MoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOSY)
MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.
