MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Trading 11.6% Higher

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares traded up 11.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.51, 272,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 430% from the average session volume of 51,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Get MoSys alerts:

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 99.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MoSys stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,044 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.65% of MoSys worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.