Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $179.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.11. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $128.80 and a 52-week high of $185.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 125.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,094,399,000 after purchasing an additional 502,772 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 630,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,631,000 after purchasing an additional 422,625 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $49,924,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 551,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,934,000 after purchasing an additional 308,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,093,000 after purchasing an additional 166,425 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

