MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. MSG Networks has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $187.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSG Networks will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 71.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

