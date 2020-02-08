Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $245.17

Shares of Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $245.17 and traded as high as $278.40. Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch shares last traded at $277.80, with a volume of 394,481 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €267.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €245.44.

About Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

