Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.70

Mullen Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.70 and traded as high as $6.93. Mullen Group shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 12,550 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

