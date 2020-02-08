Multi-collateral DAI Market Cap Tops $112.55 Million (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a market cap of $112.55 million and approximately $18.46 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00010276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00039774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.16 or 0.05948968 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005226 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 112.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024276 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00126466 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00039139 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 113,025,528 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,736,232 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

