Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 140 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 113.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter worth $143,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $89.94 on Friday. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.78 and its 200-day moving average is $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

