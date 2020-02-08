Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 330 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMCL opened at $85.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day moving average is $76.46. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $109,280.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,508.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 20,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $1,646,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,351.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,960. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

