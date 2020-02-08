Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Cuts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,940 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,411,568.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $605,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.28.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

