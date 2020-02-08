Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Grows Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Continental by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.44 and a 12-month high of $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen set a $96.00 target price on shares of United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.09.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

