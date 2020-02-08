Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Grows Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 466.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $111.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.52. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.82.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

