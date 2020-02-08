Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 190 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Balchem by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Balchem by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 19,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Balchem by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BCPC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Shares of BCPC opened at $110.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day moving average is $99.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $113.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.42 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 17.28%.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.