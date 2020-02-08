Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 70 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,618 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $8,660,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $6,795,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after buying an additional 45,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMED. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

Shares of AMED opened at $188.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.66. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $106.65 and a 12-month high of $189.87.

In related news, Director Donald A. Washburn sold 8,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,299,703.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $41,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,850. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

