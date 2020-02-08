Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Raises Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $13,987,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,413,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,247,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of LECO opened at $92.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.57 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $2,690,685.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,347,319.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $1,842,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,856 shares of company stock worth $5,755,058 over the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.