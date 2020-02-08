Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Raises Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 58.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 321,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,105,000 after buying an additional 118,756 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 873.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 78,788 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 259,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,873,000 after purchasing an additional 75,521 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,923,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,649,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,788 shares of company stock worth $2,171,690. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.46. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $78.14 and a one year high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAN. CL King started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

