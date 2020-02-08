NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ NSTG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.77. 515,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,745. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.73. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $34.78.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $599,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 31,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $774,700.20. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,829. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.