NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NantHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

NH traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 630,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,703. The company has a market capitalization of $180.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.32. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. NantHealth had a negative net margin of 105.82% and a negative return on equity of 10,106.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NantHealth stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) by 778.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,755 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NantHealth were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

