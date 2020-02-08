National Bank Financial Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$11.25

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.31.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN traded down C$0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.08. 1,855,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,437. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.76 and a 1 year high of C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.94.

In other news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$347,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,800.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.