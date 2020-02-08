National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in National Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in National Beverage by 18.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in National Beverage by 13.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 35.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.03.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $75.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

