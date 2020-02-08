Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.37-0.45 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:NGVC traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. 162,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,786. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $15.68.
About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
