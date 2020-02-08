Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.37-0.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NGVC traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. 162,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,786. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

