Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE NM opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.77. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.99% of Navios Maritime worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

