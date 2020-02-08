Needham & Company LLC Raises Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $33.00

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Sitime from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of SITM stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 207,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,202. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $390.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.21. Sitime has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $31.53.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sitime will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sitime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist purchased 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $130,840.92. Also, insider Arthur D. Chadwick purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $850,500.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sitime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Sitime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Sitime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,463,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sitime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,584,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sitime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,902,000. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

