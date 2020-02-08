Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Positive Rating for Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their positive rating on shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $56.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRTU. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen lowered Virtusa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Virtusa from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.58. 768,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,043. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. Virtusa has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.77 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtusa will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas R. Holler sold 10,525 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $452,469.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,121.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $27,793.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,514.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,853. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,245,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

