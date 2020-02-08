Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Nesco Holdings (NASDAQ:NSCO) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.49, approximately 521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 46,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48.
Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSCO. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nesco in the third quarter valued at $75,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nesco in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nesco in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nesco in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nesco in the third quarter valued at $977,000.
About Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO)
Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.
