Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Nesco Holdings (NASDAQ:NSCO) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.49, approximately 521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 46,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48.

Get Nesco alerts:

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million.

In related news, CEO Lee Jacobson purchased 35,985 shares of Nesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $123,428.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,297 shares in the company, valued at $649,288.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 89,985 shares of company stock valued at $315,189.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSCO. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nesco in the third quarter valued at $75,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nesco in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nesco in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nesco in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nesco in the third quarter valued at $977,000.

About Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO)

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Nesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.